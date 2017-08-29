Lake Oswego students start year with new school hours

Students in Lake Oswego are starting a new school year with different hours.

In the Lake Oswego School District, elementary schools are starting earlier and both middle and high schools are starting later.

The change was made based on studies that show younger students get tired later in the day, while the reverse is true for older students.

Administrators say research has shown that middle and high school students perform better when they sleep in later.

It’s a growing trend across the country, but local families say it's still an adjustment.

Lake Oswego elementary schools are starting 30 minutes later than last year at 8:30 a.m. Middle schools begin at 9 a.m., while high schools begin the day at 8:25 a.m.

