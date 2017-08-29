Lebanon man dies in farming accident; 13-year-old son performed CPR

A Lebanon man died in a farming accident when he lifted a pipe that hit an overhead electrical wire.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call from the 4200 block of Green Mountain Drive northeast of Lebanon at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Robert Leeland Prock, 58, was moving irrigation pipe with his three sons, ages 13, 11 and 8 years old.

Prock works as a handyman for the 86-year-old property owner.

Investigators said Prock and his 11-year-old son were removing dirt from inside a 40-foot pipe. Prock’s son used his foot to steady the end of the pipe, while Prock lifted it into a vertical position.

Deputies said the pipe struck a 12,000-volt electrical wire about 22 feet above the ground. Prock collapsed and lost consciousness, sustaining exit wounds on the bottom of his feet, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Prock’s son was not injured.

Two of the boys ran into the house to get help, while Prock’s 13-year-old son performed CPR. A man in the house went out and assisted with CPR.

Prock was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing into the incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.