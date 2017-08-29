Portland man sentenced to 13 years in prison for assaulting newborn son

The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A neighborhood dispute in Columbia County is pitting a homeowner against dozens of residents of a mobile home park.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
A Wilsonville man arrested in April after officers said he was peeping in windows was arrested again Monday after investigators found thousands of child sex abuse images on his cell phone.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Plaid Pantry store in southeast Portland.More >
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >
Words cannot describe the feeling some parents got watching video of their children riding on a school bus driven by an alleged drunk driver.More >
As a van full of family members tried to escape Harvey, violent floodwaters engulfed the vehicle and six people are now presumed dead, a relative told the Associated Press.More >
