Portland man sentenced to 13 years in prison for assaulting newborn son

A Portland man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for assaulting his newborn son.

Samuel Dominick Phelps, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the charge of first-degree assault. He was arrested in August 2016.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Team launched an investigation after a 5-week-old baby was hospitalized with traumatic injuries.

Investigators determined Phelps injured his son by dropping the baby on his head and throwing him into a chair.

Phelps and the baby’s 19-year-old mother were interviewed and detectives determined Phelps had intentionally injured the child.

As part of his plea agreement, additional charges of assault and the charge of criminal mistreatment were dismissed.

Phelps was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison Tuesday.

