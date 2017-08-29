Former Vancouver teacher sentenced to jail for classroom voyeurism

Photo provided to FOX 12 around the time of Matthew Morasch's arrest in 2015.

A former teacher in Vancouver was sentenced to serve jail time for voyeurism in the classroom.

Matthew Morasch was convicted by a jury in July on charges of voyeurism and attempted voyeurism. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 184 of those days suspended.

Morasch, then 40 years old, was arrested in June 2015 while he worked as a teacher at Evergreen High School. Allegations were made that he used his phone to capture inappropriate images of a student.

A photo provided to FOX 12 showed Morasch holding his phone below a table in the classroom.

A search warrant was obtained for his phone, but court documents stated that video was deleted before Morasch gave his phone to police.

Detectives said Morasch was arrested on voyeurism charges in connection with an image from the classroom on his phone, as well as images from a Goodwill store in Battle Ground.

Morasch resigned from his job at Evergreen High School and did not teach during the 2016-2017 school year, according to a district spokeswoman.

Along with jail time, Morasch must register as a sex offender.

