FOX 12 viewer’s dashcam captures suspect vehicle in Vancouver hit-and-run case

Vancouver police have a new lead in a hit-and-run investigation thanks to a FOX 12 viewer.

A FOX 12 viewer’s dashboard camera captured footage of a green Ford explorer with front-end damage, matching the description of a suspect vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to the 11500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 6:12 p.m. Monday.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the drivers left the scene. The other driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The hit-and-run driver was in a grey or green SUV, believed to be similar to a Ford Explorer from the mid 2000s.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the image shared by the FOX 12 viewer is believed to be the hit-and-run suspect’s SUV.

Police are now asking for further assistance in identifying the suspect and locating the Ford Explorer. There is a large white picture or emblem on the driver’s side rear window.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

