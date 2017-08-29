Police determine possible suspect SUV was not involved in Vancouver hit-and-run crash

Police have determined that a possible suspect SUV was not involved in a hit-and-run crash in Vancouver.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Police Department released a dashcam image of a green Ford Explorer that was captured by a FOX 12 viewer and reported that it was believed to be a hit-and-run suspect’s SUV.

On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department provided updated information that officers had confirmed the SUV was not involved in the crash.

Emergency crews responded to the 11500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 6:12 p.m. Monday.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the drivers left the scene. The other driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The hit-and-run driver was in a gray or green SUV, believed to be similar to a Ford Explorer from the mid 2000s.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

