Red Cross volunteers in Oregon training to assist in Texas

Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:More >
People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where you can help.More >
The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed.More >
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car.More >
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has organized a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey that's raised more than $3.2 million in two days.More >
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >
A Portland chef and restaurant owner knows all too well what people are going through in Texas. She lived through Hurricane Katrina and said the images from Harvey unfortunately mirrors her experience.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A neighborhood dispute in Columbia County is pitting a homeowner against dozens of residents of a mobile home park.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
A Wilsonville man arrested in April after officers said he was peeping in windows was arrested again Monday after investigators found thousands of child sex abuse images on his cell phone.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Plaid Pantry store in southeast Portland.More >
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >
In the Lake Oswego School District, elementary schools are starting earlier and both middle and high schools are starting later.More >
A Lebanon man died in a farming accident when he lifted a pipe that hit an overhead electrical wire.More >
