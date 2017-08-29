Red Cross volunteers in Oregon training to assist in Texas

The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross told FOX 12 they've been inundated with phone calls from people wanting to help, so they organized a training specifically to get more volunteers ready to deploy.

The Red Cross hasn't been able to send anyone to Texas yet because all available volunteers are down on the southern Oregon coast helping with the Chetco Bar Fire.

On Tuesday, several people signed up for an extensive training course at the Red Cross headquarters in north Portland. The class is six hours long.

The trainees learned the basics of operating a shelter and what to expect when entering disaster zones.

Once they complete the course, they'll need to take a couple more online trainings then they'll be ready to deploy whenever the Red Cross sends them.

FOX 12 spoke with a couple of people about their personal call to action.

"With all the negative stuff going on right now, with people and race and everything, you know, I thought that's a really good thing to come together and show that not everybody has this negative energy going on," said Victoria Breeze.

"I have a good friend who is in Houston, and I'm on the phone with her and texting, and I just feel like I need to do something, so that's what I'm going to try to do," Pat Nida said.

Some of the trainees might end up at the Chetco Bar Fire, and a few could even be sent to help in the aftermath of Harvey.

For those who can't to volunteer, they can donate online at redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.