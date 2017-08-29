Hillsboro collection drive set up for Harvey disaster relief supplies

People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where people can help.

Now through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., drop off supplies at Mach 1 Motorsports at 2820 Southeast 39th Loop Suite E.

The supply drive is being organized by the Overland Emergency Response Network, which is a national profit that just launched in March to support first responders in disaster situations.

Organizers are looking for anything people think may help, including: funds, water, food, rain gear, tarps, rope, awnings, work gloves, blankets, mud boots, first aid, personal hygiene items, flashlights, batteries, solar lights, trash bags, water pumps, generators, gas cans, fuel, tools, chainsaws, hammers, screwdrivers, nails, wood, sand bags, diapers, formula, rubber gloves, paper towels, dog food, cat food, kitty litter, blankets, and bandages.

Volunteers will be driving the supplies to Texas this weekend and are working with emergency management groups and charities in that area to figure out where they’re needed the most.

Organizers say watching the images coming out of Texas has been really difficult.

“It puts you in a position where you kind of feel helpless,” said Paul Stoute, the Vice President of the Overland Emergency Response Network. “You want to do something and you see all these people who need your help, and it gives you really no way to be able to do that. With our organization we’re hoping to fill that gap.”

If people can’t make it to the drop site in Hillsboro, they can also connect with the team online at www.facebook.com/oernet/ to schedule a pickup. A delivery driver can come to their home or office to pick up any supplies they leave out.

Anything that comes in after Saturday’s deadline will also be put to good use, either helping with Harvey relief or in future disasters.

