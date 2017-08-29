Canby firefighters return home after assisting with OR wildfires

Wildfires continue to burn across the state of Oregon, chewing through thousands of acres and prompting evacuations. On Monday afternoon, several firefighters from Canby and other districts returned home after a week in southern Oregon.

Canby firefighters along with hundreds of others were called to the Chetco Bar Fire to protect homes.

Canby Division Chief Todd Gary said they got the call to head down last Sunday. They spent the better part of a week clearing debris and brush from around homes in the fire's path.

Crews were getting ready for gusty winds which were expected to push the fire towards Brookings.

"You could see it a couple canyons away, and you are just prepping these homes for the expected winds that were forecast, which thank goodness never hit," Gary said.

He says firefighters were on the ground from Washington and California as well.

Gary adds that his crews have been on three different conflagrations this summer. The first was the Nena Springs Fire near Warm Springs that prompted evacuations. At least one home was destroyed in that fire.

Their second call for help came when the Milli Fire took off southwest of Sisters. At its peak, more than 400 homes were evacuated.

Gary says one of their engines was sent straight from Sisters to Brookings to help out there.

"Last year we didn't send a lot out," Gary said. "This year we've gotten the three activations and they have been long."

He says their second crew which is still down in Brookings will be coming home soon. They are however uncertain what the next week will bring as another heat wave is expected to take hold of Oregon.

