One lane of Highway 20 closed due to wildfire near Santiam Pass

A wildfire has closed one lane of traffic on Highway 20, just west of the Santiam Pass.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the fire was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Willamette National Forest at milepost 76 on Highway 20.

The fire reportedly began on the south side of the highway but crossed and is burning near Lost Lake.

Willamette National Forest fire crews, along with air resources, are responding to the fire.

The fire is estimated at about five acres. The cause is under investigation.

ODOT says Highway 20 is down to one lane of traffic controlled by flaggers.

The @willametteNF shared this video on Facebook of the fire burning near Lost Lake. Hwy. 20 is currently closed. #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/YhDAb99SNc — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 30, 2017

