Hoverboard causes house fire in SW Portland, no injuries reported

A southwest Portland family was able to escape uninjured during a house fire Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue says they were called out to a home in the 6000 block of Southwest Idaho just before 4 p.m.

According to PF&R, the fire started upstairs in a room at the foot of the stairs. A boy was upstairs when the fire started and was able to safely escape by using a collapsible ladder.

A family member was able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived. Crews worked to remove smoke from the house once they arrived.

PF&R said the exact cause of the fire hasn't been determined but it involved a hoverboard.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.