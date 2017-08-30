Fire from cooking oil torches Lebanon home, no injuries

Crews fought a 2-alarm fire early Wednesday morning at a Lebanon home, which was completely destroyed.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Mill Street at 1:23 a.m. after a resident of the home was cooking French fries in oil on his stovetop when the oil overflowed and caught fire on the burner.

The Lebanon Fire District said the 52-year-old man attempted to extinguish the fire himself but realized the flames were out of control. He then woke his girlfriend and the pair, with two dogs, left the home safely.

When at the scene, firefighters faced difficulties accessing a reliable water source due to a road construction project on Russell Drive. Because of this challenge, the fire was upgraded to two alarms.

During the fire, units from the Albany Fire Department, Scio Fire District and Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District also responded to the scene to cover Lebanon firefighters.

After an hour of battling the fire, crews were able to put it out. No one was injured and firefighters were at the scene for over three hours total.

No information on extent of damage was released by firefighters, but the home was described as destroyed.

The Lebanon Fire District wants to remind residents to never fill a cooking vessel more than half-full of oil when frying and always remain in the kitchen whenever cooking.

It also urges people to have fire extinguishers in their homes and know how to use it, and ensure working smoke detectors are present in each bedroom and on all levels of their homes.

Anyone interested in more information on home fire safety or would like to schedule a free home fire and life safety evaluation can contact the Lebanon Fire District at 541-451-1901.

