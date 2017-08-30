Salem police seek information on man killed in car crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem police seek information on man killed in car crash

Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a man’s death in a Salem car crash early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a reported car crash on 12th Street Southeast near the intersection of Bellevue Street Northeast at 12:47 a.m.

At the scene, police found a maroon colored 2002 Dodge Stratus, which had crashed into the abutment of the bridge where 12th Street crosses Pringle Creek.

Behind the wheel of the Dodge was the lone occupant who died at the scene.

Salem police identified the driver as 55-year old Randy Phillip Breyer. Police said Breyer’s next of kin were notified of his death, and police believe he had been living out of his vehicle.

During the crash investigation, some roadways were closed at the scene. A cause for the crash was not released by police.

Detectives now want help from the public in finding out where Breyer had been the night before the crash and anyone who may have known him.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at the Salem Police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.

