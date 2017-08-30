Andy’s Adventures: Kayaking in Corvallis - KPTV - FOX 12

Andy’s Adventures: Kayaking in Corvallis

Posted:
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Andy Carson got a dose of summer fun in his round of adventures for August, which took him to the Willamette Valley.

While in Corvallis, home of Oregon State University, Andy paddled along the Willamette River for a kayak tour with Cascadia Expeditions.

Andy called being on the Willamette in Corvallis a beautiful and peaceful escape. 

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Thursday and Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures in the Willamette Valley.

