Andy’s Adventures: Kayaking in Corvallis

Andy Carson got a dose of summer fun in his round of adventures for August, which took him to the Willamette Valley.

While in Corvallis, home of Oregon State University, Andy paddled along the Willamette River for a kayak tour with Cascadia Expeditions.

Andy called being on the Willamette in Corvallis a beautiful and peaceful escape.

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Thursday and Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures in the Willamette Valley.

MORE:

Andy's Adventures: Cycling in the Columbia River Gorge

Andy’s Adventures: Rafting on the White Salmon River

Andy’s Adventures: Windsurfing on the Columbia River

Andy's Adventures: Fly fishing in Sisters

Andy's Adventures: Climbing Smith Rock

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.