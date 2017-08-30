On the Go with Joe at KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. went under the big top to get a behind-the-scenes look at a new show in town: KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil.

The show, fully named KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, is playing at the Portland Expo Center until Oct. 8.

Portland is the last U.S. stop on the KURIOS tour.

The spectacle is inspired by the Industrial Revolution, and is about a mad scientist trying to invent electricity.

To learn more about the show, which features more than 40 performers, visit CirqueduSoliel.com/KURIOS

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.