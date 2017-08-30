On the Go with Joe at KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil

Joe V. went under the big top to get a behind-the-scenes look at a new show in town: KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil.

The show, fully named KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, is playing at the Portland Expo Center until Oct. 8.

Portland is the last U.S. stop on the KURIOS tour.

The spectacle is inspired by the Industrial Revolution, and is about a mad scientist trying to invent electricity.

Today's forecast under the big top: partly cloudy with a chance of magic. We go backstage at @cirque #kurios live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/LdHWy5JaMQ — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 30, 2017

Does this outfit make my butt look big? Playing a little dress up at @cirque #kurios! pic.twitter.com/6ygZEgKcRf — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 30, 2017

To learn more about the show, which features more than 40 performers, visit CirqueduSoliel.com/KURIOS.

