Deputies searching for armed Aloha bank robber who wore welding - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for armed Aloha bank robber who wore welding mask

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are searching for a bank robber who was armed with a gun and wore a welding mask.

Washington County deputies responded to the U.S. Bank at Southwest 185th Avenue and Farmington Road at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to have left the scene in a car.

Officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a thin white man in his 20s. The suspect was wearing blue shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

