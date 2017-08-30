Run! Apps turn exercise into an adventure

Need some motivation to get moving? How about being chased by a pack of zombies? MORE's Tech Expert Ryan Eldridge is here with apps that turn exercise into an adventure.

1. Zombies Run App

Zombie chases get you running. With more than 1 million players, it claims to be the biggest smartphone fitness game ever.

2. The Walk App

A bomb explodes in Inverness station, and you’re given a package that could save the world. To stay alive, you’ll need to walk the length of the UK.

3. Dungeon Runner: Fitness Quest App. Turn your home workout into an old-school dungeon battle with Dungeon Runner's innovative motion-tracking gameplay!

