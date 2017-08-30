Students head back to school in Portland as PPS continues to face challenges

It was back to school Wednesday for students in Oregon's largest school district, with some heading to brand new classrooms while some facilities are still under repair.

Nearly 50,000 students attend Portland Public Schools, and the district has been beset by problems recently, including lead in the water and paint as well as staffing problems and lawsuits.

While critics have slammed the school district for these problems, voters overwhelmingly approved a $790 million bond measure in May to upgrade schools and fix safety hazards.

Students returned to Franklin High School in southeast Portland Wednesday morning for the first time in two years following a $113 million renovation of the 100-year-old school.

Franklin principal Juanita Valder told FOX 12 she is looking forward to a great year with her 1,700 students.

"There's so much to hope for, but it's all reality now,” she said. “I just hope they realize the gift we've been given and that they are thankful and grateful for all the great things that the community has bound together and put together for us."

Incoming PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero doesn't officially start on the job until October 1, but he was in Portland Wednesday visiting schools including Franklin and Boise Eliot.

Guerrero told FOX 12 he just couldn't miss the first day of school, adding that he is also very aware of the issues he will face once he is officially on the job.

"I'm aware there are those challenges that are pre-existing here and certainly getting up to speed and a download and how we are going to resolve each one of those, and I think all of those can be tackled," he said.

