For any budding musicians in the Rose City looking for a place to jam, MORE knows a place.

Waltz Brewing, located in Forest Grove, hosts its bluegrass jam every Wednesday night starting at 6 p.m.

The music workshop has been going strong for that last few years.

MORE photojournalist Brad Pulliam stopped by to see the artists in their element.

