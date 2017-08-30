Bank robbery suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

A bank robbery suspect in a stolen car was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in northeast Portland, according to police.

Investigators said officers attempted to stop a stolen car on the 100 block of Northeast 55th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The car is associated with a recent bank robbery, according to officers.

Police said the situation led to an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No details were immediately released regarding the suspect’s condition.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the community in connection with this case.

An officer sustained a minor injury during the incident and received treatment at the scene.

