Meth, heroin seized in Seaside drug bust; Eight people arrested

A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.

Warrants were served simultaneously at two locations on the 84400 block of Necanicum View Drive and the 33700 block of Highway 26 in rural Seaside early Friday morning.

Todd Norman, 48, Jessica Bouvia, 34, and Chase Franklin, 28, were arrested at the Necanicum View Drive location on charges including delivery and possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where drugs are used.

At the Highway 26 address, five more people were arrested. Tim Painter, 60, and Connie Tilley, 46, were arrested on charges of delivery of meth. Estella Maria Caballero, 21, and Marcos Jamies-Radilla, 24, were arrested on charges of frequenting a place where drugs are used. Preston Stewart, 36, is facing charges of delivery of meth and heroin, possession of meth and heroin, frequenting a place where drugs are used and harassment.

Deputies said they seized a half pound of meth, 2 grams of heroin, $7,000 in cash, drug records, digital scales, two guns, surveillance equipment and two vehicles.

Twenty-two law enforcement officers from the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Seaside Police Department and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the operation.

