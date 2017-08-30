Sheriff: Man known as ‘candyman’ accused of child sex abuse on Oregon coast

A man known as “the candyman” in an Oregon coastal community for giving candy to children while he worked around town is now facing child sex abuse charges, according to deputies.

Carl Axel Hagnas, 68, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on 12 counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Investigators said Hagnas abused three children in the Clatsop County area. Some of the charges stem from crimes originally reported in 2005, according to detectives, while the other crimes occurred in 2015.

Deputies said Hagnas knew the families of the victims.

Hagnas is well known in the Warrenton area for his work as a handyman who manages rental properties. Hagnas previously worked and volunteered at Oceanview Cemetery.

Detectives said many of the crimes occurred at the cemetery.

Hagnas was booked into the Clatsop County Jail on Friday and remained in custody Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-8635 or email rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.

