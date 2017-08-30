Wildfires burn around Oregon; 4,500 people evacuated

Wildfires in Oregon are burning an area roughly equivalent to half the state of Rhode Island.

The two dozen blazes around the state Wednesday are affecting air quality and have forced the evacuations of more than 4,500 people.

The largest fire, the Chetco Bar Fire, is near the coastal town of Brookings near the California border.

That 196-square-mile (508-square-kilometer) blaze is 5 percent contained and 4,568 people have fled their homes.

Fire crews hope to take advantage of lower temperatures and foggy conditions Wednesday to make progress containing the flames.

Also in southern Oregon, a complex of fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has forced the evacuation of six homes in a rural community.

In central Oregon, a fire west of Sisters is now 44 percent contained.

Authorities have lifted mandatory evacuation orders.

