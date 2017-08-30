Wildfires burn around Oregon; 4,500 people evacuated - KPTV - FOX 12

Wildfires burn around Oregon; 4,500 people evacuated

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Photo: Canby Fire Department Photo: Canby Fire Department
BROOKINGS, OR (AP) -

Wildfires in Oregon are burning an area roughly equivalent to half the state of Rhode Island.

The two dozen blazes around the state Wednesday are affecting air quality and have forced the evacuations of more than 4,500 people.

The largest fire, the Chetco Bar Fire, is near the coastal town of Brookings near the California border.

That 196-square-mile (508-square-kilometer) blaze is 5 percent contained and 4,568 people have fled their homes.

Fire crews hope to take advantage of lower temperatures and foggy conditions Wednesday to make progress containing the flames.

Also in southern Oregon, a complex of fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has forced the evacuation of six homes in a rural community.

In central Oregon, a fire west of Sisters is now 44 percent contained.

Authorities have lifted mandatory evacuation orders.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.