Poor air quality from fires leads to postponement of Sunriver Half Marathon

Poor air quality from wildfires has led to the postponement of the Sunriver Half Marathon for a Cause.

The seventh-annual event had activities scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, including a half marathon and a 5K run and walk.

Sunriver Resort announced Wednesday that all the events will be rescheduled for a later date this year, as several forest fires in the region are creating smoky conditions that are potentially unsafe for extensive physical exertion.

The rescheduled dates have not yet been determined.

All participants will be contacted by organizers. Refund options include rolling over the full registration fee for the rescheduled events or a 50 percent refund of the registration fee.

Participants can also donate their full registration fee to St. Charles Cancer Services, the beneficiary of the event.

Runners with further questions can call 541-593-7975, email raceinfo@destinationhotels.com or go to sunrivermarathon.com.

The Sunriver Resort reported that all regular resort activities are safe and open as normal. Conditions are being monitored on a daily basis by resort management.

