Texas man stuck in Oregon after eclipse eager to return home, assist with hurricane relief

Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:
As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey finally move north, a man from Clear Lake Shores, Texas who is stuck in Portland says he is ready to head back home to help friends and family.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has organized a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey that's raised more than $3.2 million in two days.
People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there's a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where you can help.
The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
A Portland chef and restaurant owner knows all too well what people are going through in Texas. She lived through Hurricane Katrina and said the images from Harvey unfortunately mirrors her experience.
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.
A popular downtown Portland restaurant and bar says business is closed their doors Sunday.
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a man's death in a Salem car crash early Wednesday morning.
Kathy Griffin retracted her apology for a gory image of a fake Donald Trump head, saying anger against her was overblown and should be directed at Trump and his administration.
In the Lake Oswego School District, elementary schools are starting earlier and both middle and high schools are starting later.
