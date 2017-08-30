City closes parking garage in downtown Portland over safety concerns

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is temporarily closing a parking garage downtown to address safety concerns.

Officials said the O'Bryant Square SmartPark Garage located at 808 Southwest Stark Street will close Monday for at least four months.

The closure will pull 100 underground parking spots from the West End area of downtown.

According to PBOT, crews working on a repair project to seal cracks caused by leaks from the park above the garage discovered more damage than expected to the concrete. Taking the advice of engineers, the bureau decided on the temporary closure.

PBOT officials said that O'Bryant Square Park, which is located above the garage, will remain open during the repair process and that they do not believe there is any risk to park visitors.

The bureau is hiring an outside engineering firm to assess the structure of the parking garage and advise the city on long term repair options required to improved safety.

Officials said the report by the firm may be done by the end of the year for the city to review, after which time PBOT officials will determine what improvements will be made to provide public access.

