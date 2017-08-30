Police ID Washington Square jewelry store robbery suspects; 2 accomplices at large

Police have identified three suspects arrested in connection with a jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery in Washington Square, but two accomplices remain on the loose.

Shakira Scharmane Karriem, 26, Darereon Lamar Newton, 24, and Brandon Rashad Sullivan, 29, are facing charges including first-degree aggravated theft and first-degree criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the Tigard mall at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the suspects used sledgehammers to smash the glass cases and steal jewelry at Ben Bridge Jewelers. Some people in the mall thought shots were fired, but police said it was actually the sound of the glass breaking.

A witness then captured video of several suspects running through the parking lot.

Police said the suspects drove away and a chase ensued that ended in Beaverton.

Witnesses said the driver tried going over a median near Northwest Cornell Road and Barnes Road, but couldn't make it and was pinned by police.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police said the suspects are believed to have stolen $40,000 worth of jewelry.

Sullivan, the alleged getaway driver, faces the additional charge of attempt to elude. He also had a warrant on another robbery charge out of King County, Washington, according to police.

The names of the two suspects yet to be caught have not been released by police.

The three suspects who were arrested were arraigned in court Wednesday.

