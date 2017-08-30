Sheriff: ICE detainee facing child sex abuse charges in Yamhill - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: ICE detainee facing child sex abuse charges in Yamhill County

Posted: Updated:
Jonathan Alcantara Romero, jail booking photo Jonathan Alcantara Romero, jail booking photo
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A man in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody is facing charges of sexually abusing a child in Oregon, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Alcantara Romero, 26, of Dayton, was arraigned on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sexual abuse Wednesday.

Yamhill County detectives said Romero’s arrest concluded a six-week investigation involving a victim under the age of 14 years old. Deputies said the abuse occurred in August 2016.

Deputies said they discovered Romero was in ICE custody in Tacoma, Washington pending deportation.

Yamhill County detectives worked with ICE to secure his transport back to Oregon to face local charges, which were the result of a grand jury indictment.

Romero will remain in concurrent custody with ICE while at the Yamhill County Jail. Deputies said he will be released to ICE once his local charges are adjudicated.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.