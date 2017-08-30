New signs, police patrols wipe out problem homeless camps around Laurelhurst Park

People who live around southeast Portland’s Laurelhurst Park say new signs and increased police patrols have nearly wiped out problem homeless camps in the area.

One year ago, the stretch of Southeast Oak Street bordering the park was lined with RVs, tents, garbage and people camping on the sidewalk.

Neighbors said they routinely found syringes in the grass and intoxicated people in the park. But these days, the area looks totally different.

In the last six weeks, city workers have posted “No Camping” signs all around the park and police have increased foot and bicycle patrols.

Nina Frick was back at the park today after deciding last year that it wasn’t a safe place for her kids.



“I’m a social worker so I understand people need to have a place to go,” said Frick. “As a parent, I didn’t feel comfortable coming here with my kids, so it’s kind of conflicting. We had a great day today. It’s a lot better than the other times I’ve been here recently.”



The increased patrols are part of a new community policing program Mayor Ted Wheeler started earlier this month. Other target areas include Old Town/China Town and the Hawthorne Business District.

