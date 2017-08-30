Hillsboro Hops set up auction to help those affected by Harvey

The Hillsboro Hops are joining Minor League Baseball Charities to raise money for minor league communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Hops announced Wednesday that they are holding an online auction to raise money for the relief fund

Hops pitcher Kevin McCanna, who is a Houston-native, is asking fans to donate to help people affected by the storm.

“The hurricane has done a lot of damage and a lot of people are in need. So if you can donate $5, $10, whatever you can donate at this time, I know it would be much appreciated and much needed, so thank you," said McCanna.

MiLB charities will match all funds donated up to $10,000.

To bid on the auction items, visit hillsborohops.milbauctions.com/gallery.cfm.

