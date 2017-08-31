Portland restaurant owner, former Houston resident raising money for Harvey victims

Melissa McMillan, owner of Pastrami Zombie, is raising money for those affected by Harvey. (KPTV)

As people continue to struggle for resources down in Houston, once known as the Magnolia City, people in the Rose City have stepped up to help.

Melissa McMillan was born and raised in Houston. Her family is still there.

McMillan showed FOX 12 pictures of the devastation Hurricane Harvey wreaked on her family's homes and neighborhoods.

"The videos...when I see all these boats with trucks I started crying," said McMillan.

McMillan got a text from her dad on Tuesday to let her know he was okay. It wasn't a written text, but rather a picture.

"It was his Texas flag raised, that's how my dad told us he was fine," McMillan said.

McMillan is the owner of Pastrami Zombie in north Portland. To help out Houstonians, she teamed up with local restaurants -- Lardo and Grand Central Bakery.

"I told my friends, 'hey I want to help,' and fellow Oregonians just jumped right on," said McMillan. "It wasn't even a question or 'oh I don't know.' No it was, 'okay how can I help, what can I do?'"

On Friday, 500 hamburgers with special Texas sauce made by her big brother will be served. Lardo and Grand Central Bakery will serve up some sides too.

McMillan said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Houston's food bank.

"I think Oregon would do the same exact thing. It's actually a testament as to why we are so awesome," McMillan said.

Other local restaurants will hold their own fundraisers. Anyone who would like to contribute can drop off donations at City Liquidators, Lardo, Red Sauce Pizza, and of course, Pastrami Zombie.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.