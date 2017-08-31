Portland restaurant owner, former Houston resident raising money for Harvey victims

Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:More >
Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:More >
As people continue to struggle for resources down in Houston, once known as the Magnolia City, people in the Rose City have stepped up to help.More >
As people continue to struggle for resources down in Houston, once known as the Magnolia City, people in the Rose City have stepped up to help.More >
The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday that they are joining Minor League Baseball Charities to raise money for minor league communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >
The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday that they are joining Minor League Baseball Charities to raise money for minor league communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >
As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey finally move north, a man from Clear Lake Shores, Texas who is stuck in Portland says he is ready to head back home to help friends and family.More >
As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey finally move north, a man from Clear Lake Shores, Texas who is stuck in Portland says he is ready to head back home to help friends and family.More >
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has organized a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey that's raised more than $3.2 million in two days.More >
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has organized a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey that's raised more than $3.2 million in two days.More >
People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where you can help.More >
People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where you can help.More >
The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed.More >
The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed.More >
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car.More >
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
A popular downtown Portland restaurant and bar says business is closed their doors Sunday.More >
A popular downtown Portland restaurant and bar says business is closed their doors Sunday.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a man’s death in a Salem car crash early Wednesday morning.More >
Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a man’s death in a Salem car crash early Wednesday morning.More >
A former Columbia Sportswear employee pleaded guilty to illegally accessing the company’s network after leaving for another job.More >
A former Columbia Sportswear employee pleaded guilty to illegally accessing the company’s network after leaving for another job.More >
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >