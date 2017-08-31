TriMet rider says bus driver lost temper, flipped him off and broke his phone

A TriMet rider is outraged after he says a bus driver threatened him and even threw his phone out the window.

Josh Powell told FOX 12 the driver swore at him, gave him the middle finger and threw his smart phone his phone onto the street, cracking the screen.

Powell said it happened Tuesday night at a bus stop near Estacada City Hall. It’s Powell’s word against the driver, but Powell said he has photos, and that TriMet should have the video to prove his side of this story.

“I took a picture of him through the front window flipping me off with both fingers. He said no 'F' you, called me a punk, flipped me off, and he said he was going to push me in the face. I said go ahead, he went like this to me a couple times,” described Powell.

Powell said his bus driver crossed a line, and completely lost his temper.

“Bus drivers are supposed to be safe people, public workers,” said Powell.

But Powell said the driver started screaming after Powell and another passenger asked to open the bus door at their stop in Estacada.

“Apparently we pushed on it before, and it wasn’t able to open and he said you 'F'-ing idiots you have to wait,” said Powell.

Angry and in total disbelief, Powell said he then asked for the drivers information, so he could report his behavior to TriMet.

“I said may have your name and your driver ID number. And he says 'F' you get the 'F' off the bus, you’re a punk, you’re ugly,'” said Powell.

Off the bus he went, but not before snapping these photos.

“He’s opening up the bus window, grabs my phone and throws it off. I’m snapping as he’s grabbing my phone,” said Powell.

Trimet sent FOX 12 a statement that says they are launching an internal investigation. Their statement also said, “Reports like these are alarming. The behavior this rider described is unacceptable by all trimet standards.”

“I don’t feel any wrongness for my action, all the video is on TriMet will show that I was in the right,” said Powell.

And Powell admits, he was angry too -- spitting names right back at the bus driver.

“I’m sorry, that was rude of me but I was angry, just like he was,” said Powell.

Powell said he’s mostly upset because his 4-year-old son who was waiting at the bus stop, saw the whole thing.

“He said daddy why’d he do that? Why’d that guy do that to you? Why’d he break your phone? I didn’t even know what to say, that was probably the worst thing about it,” said Powell.

TriMet also said all employees are trained to compose themselves professionally with customers in mind.

FOX 12 also asked to see the bus video. TriMet said it’s not available just yet, and will take a few days.

