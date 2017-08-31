TriMet rider says bus driver lost temper, flipped him off and broke his phone

Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
A popular downtown Portland restaurant and bar says business is closed their doors Sunday.More >
A popular downtown Portland restaurant and bar says business is closed their doors Sunday.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a man’s death in a Salem car crash early Wednesday morning.More >
Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a man’s death in a Salem car crash early Wednesday morning.More >
A former Columbia Sportswear employee pleaded guilty to illegally accessing the company’s network after leaving for another job.More >
A former Columbia Sportswear employee pleaded guilty to illegally accessing the company’s network after leaving for another job.More >
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >