Truck rollover in NW Portland injures driver

A semi-truck driver had to be rescued from his vehicle after his truck rolled over on Highway 30 in northwest Portland Thursday morning.

Portland police said a rollover at Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest Nicolai Street only involved the semi and the driver became trapped.

Portland Fire & Rescue extricated the driver and the driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

On scene @ NW Yeon & Nicolai. Semi has rolled and the drivers legs are pinned. Crews are working to free him. Avoid the area. #PDXtraffic — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 31, 2017

PF&R said the driver’s injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening.

Traffic in the area was affected while fire crews were on the scene and investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.

#Alert: The intersection of Yeon and Nicolai will remain closed for another hour while PGE works to clear a power pole. #PDXtraffic pic.twitter.com/fuuCBdc75T — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 31, 2017

