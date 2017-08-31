Truck rollover in NW Portland injures driver - KPTV - FOX 12

Truck rollover in NW Portland injures driver

AIR 12 over scene AIR 12 over scene
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A semi-truck driver had to be rescued from his vehicle after his truck rolled over on Highway 30 in northwest Portland Thursday morning.

Portland police said a rollover at Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest Nicolai Street only involved the semi and the driver became trapped.

Portland Fire & Rescue extricated the driver and the driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

PF&R said the driver’s injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening.

Traffic in the area was affected while fire crews were on the scene and investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.

