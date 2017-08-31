Truck rollover in NW Portland injures driver

A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >
Players at Benson Polytechnic High School were just told Tuesday night their first game, set for Friday against Milwaukie, has been canceled. Now, the coach and the district are at odds over the decision.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A TriMet rider is outraged after he says a bus driver threatened him and even threw his phone out the window.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman apparently killed her twin 5-year-old daughters before shooting and killing herself.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
