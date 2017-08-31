Andy’s Adventures: Hot air balloon ride in wine country - KPTV - FOX 12

Andy’s Adventures: Hot air balloon ride in wine country

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Andy Carson got a dose of summer fun in his round of adventures for August, which took him to the Willamette Valley.

While on a trip to wine country, Andy took flight in a hot air balloon.

Anyone interested in having a similar experience as Andy can visit the Willamette Aerostat Society website.

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures in the Willamette Valley.

MORE:

Andy’s Adventures: Kayaking in Corvallis  

Andy's Adventures: Cycling in the Columbia River Gorge 

Andy’s Adventures: Rafting on the White Salmon River

Andy’s Adventures: Windsurfing on the Columbia River

Andy's Adventures: Fly fishing in Sisters

Andy's Adventures: Climbing Smith Rock

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.