Andy’s Adventures: Hot air balloon ride in wine country

Andy Carson got a dose of summer fun in his round of adventures for August, which took him to the Willamette Valley.

While on a trip to wine country, Andy took flight in a hot air balloon.

Anyone interested in having a similar experience as Andy can visit the Willamette Aerostat Society website.

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures in the Willamette Valley.

MORE:

Andy’s Adventures: Kayaking in Corvallis

Andy's Adventures: Cycling in the Columbia River Gorge

Andy’s Adventures: Rafting on the White Salmon River

Andy’s Adventures: Windsurfing on the Columbia River

Andy's Adventures: Fly fishing in Sisters

Andy's Adventures: Climbing Smith Rock

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.