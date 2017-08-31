On the Go with Joe at Cambia Portland Classic - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Cambia Portland Classic

The 46th annual Cambia Portland Classic has teed off for four days full of golf at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Joe V. got a look at the action as LGPA pros took to the green Thursday morning.

The Classic runs until Sunday and is packed with play and other event features. 

To learn about about the tournament, visit PortlandClassic.com

