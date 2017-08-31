Timbers T2 match moved to earlier time Sunday due to excessive heat forecast

The Portland Timbers T2 match has been moved up two hours Sunday due to excessive heat in the forecast.

The team announced Thursday that Sunday’s match would begin at noon at Providence Park. The match against Tulsa Roughnecks FC had been originally scheduled for 2 p.m.

A heat wave is expected to hit the metro area starting Friday, with temperatures up to 100 on Saturday and in the 90s on Sunday.

The new start time will allow for lower on-field and in-stadium temperatures earlier in the day, according to the Timbers.

