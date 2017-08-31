FBI searching for ‘Double Hat Bandit’ serial bank robber, offers reward

The FBI is looking for a man suspected of more than a dozen bank robberies inside grocery stores, including crimes in Oregon and Washington.

The suspect, dubbed the “Double Hat Bandit” by the FBI, wears two hats during his alleged crimes. The FBI said the man is accused of at 13 incidents of robbery inside groceries stores in five states: Utah, Washington, Oregon and Colorado and Idaho.

On two occasions, the FBI said the man robbed two banks in one day.

“The man usually shows the teller a note and during four of the robberies, he displayed a small handgun in his waistband. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said the FBI.

The FBI believes the suspect is responsible for the following robberies:

Dec. 19, 2016 - U.S. Bank, 4065 S. Redwood Rd. West Valley City, Utah

Dec. 27, 2016 -- U.S. Bank, 7061 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, Utah

Dec. 27, 2016 -- U.S. Bank 4080 W. 9000 S. West Jordan, Utah

Jan. 3, 2017 -- Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 933 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, Washington

Jan. 3, 2017 Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, Washington

Jan. 19, 2017 -- U.S. Bank, 4320 King Rd. Milwaukie, Oregon

Jan. 23, 2017 -- Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd. Portland, Oregon

Jan. 24, 2017 -- U.S. Bank, 1675 W. 18th Ave, Eugene, Oregon

June 21, 2017 -- U.S. Bank, 922 E. 2100 S, Salt Lake City, Utah

June 23, 2017 -- Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, Oregon

June 27, 2017 -- Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, Washington

July 10, 2017 -- First Bank, 2660 Federal Blvd, Denver, Colorado

July 22, 2017 -- U.S. Bank, 7100 W. State St, Boise, Idaho

After the June 27 alleged robbery, the suspect was seen in a grayish/blue Malibu style vehicle with New Mexico license plates.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on the “Double Hat Bandit” to contact the agency’s tipline at (801) 579-6480.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect. Another reward for up to $2,000 is also being offered by the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

