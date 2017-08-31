Police searching for driver who forced semi to crash off Hwy 101 on Oregon coast

Police are searching for a driver who forced a semi to crash off Highway 101 on the Oregon coast.

Oregon State Police troopers and Tillamook County deputies responded to the scene between Wheeler and Rockaway Beach at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a semi pulling two trailers loaded with lumber was heading south on Highway 101 as a northbound pickup was passing in a no passing zone in the southbound lane.

To avoid a collision, the 65-year-old truck driver drove off the road, over railroad tracks and into trees.

The driver of the pickup continued north on the highway and did not stop.

The suspect vehicle is described as a lifted Chevy pickup, possibly a late 1970s model, that was white or cream color. It was driven by a young man with dark hair.

The truck driver was flown to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 503-842-2899.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.