Crews respond to commercial fire at Tigard transmission shop

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue are responding to reports of a commercial fire in Tigard Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene located at a transmission shop near the intersection of Southwest Greenburg Road and Southwest Tiedeman Avenue just before 11 a.m. where they found a heavily involved fire.

Officials with TVF&R told FOX 12 that crews are currently taking a defensive approach to the fire and that there have not been any injuries reported at the scene.

They are also asking for people to please avoid the area while crews are responding to the fire

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

