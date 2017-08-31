Sex offender accused of cutting another woman’s hair on TriMet bus

A sex offender with a long history of criminal acts on public transportation is accused of cutting another woman’s hair on a TriMet bus.

Jared Weston Walter, 30, is currently serving a two-year jail sentence in Multnomah County. He was transferred to the Washington County Jail on Wednesday on new charges of first-degree harassment and interfering with public transportation.

The new charges stem from an incident in April.

Court documents state Walter cut up to 1 inch of hair off a woman’s ponytail on a TriMet bus the morning of April 28.

A probable cause affidavit states the woman had boarded the bus after leaving the Sherwood Ice Arena. The woman told investigators she felt a tug on the back of her head and initially thought she had caught her hair on the seat.

Her mother later spotted loose hair in her jacket hood.

Surveillance video on the bus showed Walter sitting behind the victim and putting something in his coat pocket after she quickly turned her head, as if something had startled her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states deputies recognized Walter, who has been arrested multiple times for similar incidents.

Walter, a registered sex offender, was convicted in July on charges of harassment and interfering with public transportation for cutting a woman’s hair on a bus in Portland in May.

Walter has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.

At the time of his arrest in 2013, he had recently been paroled from prison. Walter was sentenced to two years behind bars in 2013 and then six months in jail in another case in 2015.

The charges Walter was convicted of in July, as well as the new charges against him in Washington County, are all misdemeanors.

