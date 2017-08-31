Police: Six people facing charges, 200 pounds of pot seized in butane hash oil busts

Six people are facing charges and 200 pounds of marijuana were seized as part of an investigation into butane hash oil manufacturing in Linn and Benton counties, according to police.

Two warrants were served between Monday and Tuesday. The first was on the 36000 block of Crackerneck Drive in Scio. The second was on the 2700 block of Marshall Drive in Corvallis.

Investigators said one location had an active, commercial-grade butane hash oil lab, while the other had an inactive lab.

Around 200 pounds of marijuana, 6 ½ pounds of butane hash oil and user amounts of methamphetamine were seized from the two locations, according to police.

Police arrested two people and cited three others in Scio. Gary Joseph Nelson, 42, of Scio, and Jeremiah Alexander Hart, 42, of Corvallis, were booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of manufacturing marijuana and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana. Nelson also faces the charge of delivery of marijuana, while Hart faces the additional charge of possession of ecstasy.

Jennifer Marie Pechar, 40, of Scio, Kimberly Jeanet Wolf, 36, of Lebanon, and James Eugene Mobley, 33, of Lebanon, were cited and released on charges of frequenting a place where drugs are used. Pechar was also cited on the charge of possession of meth.

In Corvallis, Mark Craig Rose, 61, was arrested on charges of manufacturing marijuana, delivery of marijuana and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana. Rose was booked into the Linn County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by the Lebanon Police Department and the Linn County Interagency Narcotic Enforcement Team.

