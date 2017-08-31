Deputies investigating attempted abduction report in Yacolt

Deputies are investigating an attempted abduction report in Yacolt.

A 30-year-old woman told investigators she was walking home from work in the area of West Yacolt Road and Railroad Avenue when an unknown man pulled up next to her and asked if she needed a ride.

The woman refused and said the man grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into his car.

The woman was able to get away and she called 911.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, with a scruffy beard and a tattoo on his forearm.

He was driving a four-door, box-style vehicle, which was possibly tan in color.

Deputies searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

