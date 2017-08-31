Deputies searching for missing developmentally delayed woman in - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for missing developmentally delayed woman in Vancouver area

Angela Haxby (Photo released by Clark County Sheriff's Office) Angela Haxby (Photo released by Clark County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies are searching for a missing developmentally delayed woman in the Vancouver area.

Angela M. Haxby, 21, walked away from her home on the 6300 block of Northeast 100th Avenue at 11 a.m. Thursday. She was possibly heading toward Vancouver Mall.

Haxby is a white woman, 5 foot 3 inches tall with a medium-heavy build, blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt with dark-colored Capri-style pants.

Anyone who sees Haxby is asked to call 911.

