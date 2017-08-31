Portland police identify suspect shot by officer following pursuit

The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver of a vehicle believed to be stolen and involved in a robbery who was then shot by an officer Wednesday.

Jesse Lee Brockner, 31, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital before being released and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

According to investigators, Brockner was driving a 1987 Chevrolet Blazer in the area of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Clinton Street shortly before 1 p.m. when officers attempted to stop the SUV, which had been reported as stolen that morning.

Shortly after spotting the SUV, the officers received information that its description matched that of a vehicle involved in a bank robbery earlier in the day in Aloha, where a suspect wearing a welder’s mask and wielding a gun robbed the U.S. Bank at Southwest 185th Avenue and Farmington Road.

The officers pursued the SUV driven by Brockner until he crashed into a parked car on Northeast 55th Avenue. They said that Brockner would not comply as they were attempting to take him into custody, at which point one of the officers shot him.

That officer, 24-year veteran Officer David Staab, has been placed on paid administrative leave while investigators with the Internal Affairs Division review the case. Officials said Staab should be interviewed within 48 hours, per new Portland Police Bureau policy.

