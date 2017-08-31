Police: Man found dead in crashed car did not die from crash; case deemed suspicious

Randy Breyer was found dead in a crashed 2002 Dodge Stratus with duct tape on the driver's side. (Image: Salem Police Department)

The death of a man found in a crashed car in Salem was not caused by the crash, according to police.

Officers are investigating the death of 55-year-old Randy Breyer as suspicious. No other details were released about a possible cause of death.

A 2002 Dodge Stratus was discovered on southbound 12th Street Southeast near Bellevue Street Northeast at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday.

The car had crashed into the abutment of a bridge crossing Pringle Creek. Breyer was found dead in the driver’s seat.

Investigators are trying to determine where Breyer was prior to the crash. Anyone who had contact with him or has knowledge of his activities Tuesday night is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.

People with surveillance systems in the area are also asked to check their video to see if Breyer or his car were caught on camera Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Police said his car was distinctive, with numerous areas on the left side covered in duct tape.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.