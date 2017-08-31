Murder suspect in 1998 Salem cold case arrested in southern California

A murder suspect in a 1998 cold case out of Salem was arrested in southern California.

Fernando Cortez, 38, was arrested in Oxnard, California at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Salem Police Department issued an arrest warrant and received assistance from the Ventura County Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI in locating Cortez.

Investigators said he was living in Oxnard under the alias Moises Garibay.

Cortez was booked into the Ventura County Jail and is facing the charge of second-degree murder. He is being held without bail.

Salem police have not yet released details about the 1998 homicide case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.