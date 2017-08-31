Police investigating string of car windows shot out in NW Portland

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or information regarding a string of car windows that appear to have been shot out in northwest Portland's Hillside neighborhood.

Police say they have taken reports about at least 20 vehicles that were vandalized overnight. The first call came in from the 600 block of Northwest MacLeay Road.

Arriving officers found a vehicle with a broken window. They believe it was caused by a pellet or BB gun.

Officers searched the area, but a suspect was not located.

The string of broken windows appears to stretch from Northwest MacLeay down to Northwest Westover Road.

During the investigation, officers found vehicles with broken windows or ones that had been vandalized with eggs.

Officers believe the broken windows in the additional vandalism cases were also caused by projectiles from a BB gun or pellet gun.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Coordination Team are investigating. Anyone who believes they were the victim of a vandalism related to these incidents should call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or go to portlandoregon.gov/police/cor.

Investigators ask anyone with information, including video surveillance, regarding the suspect or suspects involved in these crimes to contact the police non-emergency line.

