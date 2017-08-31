Dozens of shelter dogs from Texas arriving in Oregon

Fifty shelter dogs from Texas will be landing in Hillsboro Friday afternoon, going to Humane Society locations in Portland, Vancouver, St. Helens and Bend.

After completing medical and behavioral evaluations, they should be up for adoption by early next week.

These are not pets being taken from their families in the wake of Harvey; they are dogs that were already in rescue shelters before the storm. Now, shelters in Texas need to make space for pets that have been separated from their owners as the recovery effort continues.

In coordination with the Humane Society of the United States, shelter animals in affected areas are being moved to shelters throughout the country to find loving homes.

Some have already arrived in the Pacific Northwest, as 35 shelter dogs touched down in Seattle on Wednesday.

Of the 50 dogs expected to arrive in Hillsboro, the Oregon Humane Society expects to take 21, the Humane Society of Southwest Washington is preparing for nine and the Columbia Humane Society should receive five dogs.

“I love dogs, they’re my passion,” said Amanda Rinella. “So seeing them in that situation was like, I have to do something.”

Rinella is the co-Founder of OSCAR, or Operation Safe Canine Animal Rescue, based in Portland.

She’s working with Darby & Gracy’s Dog Rescue in Sherwood and the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society in Canyon Lake, Texas – 3 hours in Houston – to take in as many foster animals as possible.

“Horses, dogs, cats, pigs, goats, anything they can find,” she said. “We’re just trying to figure out where we can place them here to help them out a little bit.”

Anyone interested in fostering an animal from Texas can go to oscarsavesdogs.org to connect with Rinella. Once she has an idea of how many homes can be lined up in the Portland area, she’ll be able to work with Canyon Lake to get animals from the storm-affected area.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog is encouraged to check with their local Humane Society.

