Dozens of shelter dogs from Texas arriving in Oregon

Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:More >
Fifty shelter dogs from Texas will be landing in Hillsboro Friday afternoon, going to Humane Society locations in Portland, Vancouver, St. Helens and Bend.More >
The plant lost power and its backup generators amid the flood, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.More >
The Houston Texans defensive end said it’s hard to watch the devastation in his city and wants to do his part to help.More >
As people continue to struggle for resources down in Houston, once known as the Magnolia City, people in the Rose City have stepped up to help.More >
The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday that they are joining Minor League Baseball Charities to raise money for minor league communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >
As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey finally move north, a man from Clear Lake Shores, Texas who is stuck in Portland says he is ready to head back home to help friends and family.More >
People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where you can help.More >
The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed.More >
Investigators said a semi pulling two trailers loaded with lumber was heading south on Highway 101 as a northbound pickup was passing in a no passing zone in the southbound lane.More >
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
A school in southwest Portland caught fire early Thursday morning, just two days after it welcomed students for the school year.More >
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >
Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman apparently killed her twin 5-year-old daughters before shooting and killing herself.More >
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >
A TriMet rider is outraged after he says a bus driver threatened him and even threw his phone out the window.More >
The Nevada entry way to Burning Man has been closed due to a wildfire that is roaring through the area.More >
Players at Benson Polytechnic High School were just told Tuesday night their first game, set for Friday against Milwaukie, has been canceled. Now, the coach and the district are at odds over the decision.More >
