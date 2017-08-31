Washington Co. deputies use watermelon to help lure escaped pig - KPTV - FOX 12

Washington Co. deputies use watermelon to help lure escaped pig home

Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office Cornelius Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office Cornelius
CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

A homeowner in Cornelius called police after they saw a pig wandering around the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

When deputies arrived they found the pig and talked with several neighbors to figure out who the owner was.

Deputies said the pig was "unarmed and complied with the officers."

The owner was eventually found, and deputies used watermelon to get the pig home safely.

The owner said the pig, aptly named Houdini, got out by going under a fence.

