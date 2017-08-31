Washington Co. deputies use watermelon to help lure escaped pig home

A homeowner in Cornelius called police after they saw a pig wandering around the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

When deputies arrived they found the pig and talked with several neighbors to figure out who the owner was.

Deputies said the pig was "unarmed and complied with the officers."

The owner was eventually found, and deputies used watermelon to get the pig home safely.

The owner said the pig, aptly named Houdini, got out by going under a fence.

Houdini the pig escaped from yard in Cornelius. Deputies knew just how to get him home safe to owner- with some fresh watermelon.

??+??+?? = ?? pic.twitter.com/JHulgfGI86 — WCSheriff Cornelius (@WCSOCornelius) September 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.