Dfrntpigeon taking marginalized Portland youth to new heights

Still have some back-to-school shopping to do? Why not get some stylish clothes for your kids while helping Portland’s marginalized youngsters take flight.

Dfrntpigeon is a Portland-based urban apparel brand ran exclusively by Rose City youth, given young designers a place to develop their creative abilities and turn them into careers.

The company has made headlines on outlets like Fast Company and Mashable as well in local media for their style and mission to give Portland youth an opportunity to find success.

Best of all, when customers buy a Dfrntpigeon shirt, all of the money goes right back into the program.

For more information or to check out some of their designs, head to DfrntPigeon.com.

